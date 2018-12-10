Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A Poet Who Literally Sees Things Differently: Meet Gabrielle Calvocoressi

1 of 4
Memorabilia from Gabrielle Calvocoressi
Courtesy of Gabrielle Calvocoressi
2 of 4
Gabrielle Calvocoressi
Courtesy of Gabrielle Calvocoressi
3 of 4
Portrait of Gabrielle Calvocoressi's late mother, the subject of much of her work.
Courtesy of Gabrielle Calvocoressi
4 of 4
Gabrielle and partner Angeline Shaka.
Courtesy of Gabrielle Calvocoressi

Gabrielle Calvocoressi was born with nystagmus, a visual condition where the eyes are constantly in spasm. It took Calvocoressi a while to learn how to walk and balance, so the young child spent a lot of time sitting on the floor, daydreaming and observing the world. 

These keen observations later became fodder for Calvocoressi’s writing. Calvocoressi had always been a reader but turned to writing more seriously at the age of 13 when Calvocoressi’s mother committed suicide. Throughout high school and college the writer’s passion for poetry, in particular, only continued to grow, and Calvocoressi went on to get an MFA in poetry from Columbia University.

Calvocoressi has now authored three well-received books of poetry, which explore loss, loneliness, perception, sexuality, and the body, among other topics. Calvocoressi is the senior poetry editor for The Los Angeles Review of Books and the Walker Percy Fellow in Poetry at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Host Frank Stasio delves into the life story of Gabrielle Calvocoressi, professor in the English department at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Note: Throughout the conversation, The State of Things refers to Calvocoressi without using gender pronouns per the guest’s request and as part of Calvocoressi’s experiment to create a genderless literary world. This conversation originally aired in December 2017.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsGabrielle CalvocoressiUNC Chapel HillPoetryGenderSexualitySOT Meet Series
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio