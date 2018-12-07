The Deep And Rich History Of North Carolina Music

The latest issue of the Oxford American magazine is all about North Carolina’s musical past and present, from Doc Watson to Rapsody. The issue features essays on musicians from the Tar Heel State from writers across the South. It also features a companion CD full of samples of the state’s iconic music.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Maxwell George, the deputy editor of the Oxford American, about some of the musicians highlighted in the issue, including The Teen Tones and a band called Lumbee.

Lina María Ferreira Cabeza-Vanegas joins the conversation to talk about her piece for the magazine, which is about the Latinx music scene in Charlotte, the band Chócala, and what it means to be Latinx in a time of such strong anti-immigration rhetoric. Ferreira Cabeza-Vanegas is an assistant professor of creative writing at Virginia Commonwealth University.

