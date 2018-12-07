Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Deep And Rich History Of North Carolina Music

Beloved North Carolinian musical legend Nina Simone graces the cover of Oxford American's Southern Music Issue.
Amanda Magnus
/
Beloved North Carolinian musical legend Nina Simone graces the cover of Oxford American's Southern Music Issue.

The latest issue of the Oxford American magazine is all about North Carolina’s musical past and present, from Doc Watson to Rapsody. The issue features essays on musicians from the Tar Heel State from writers across the South. It also features a companion CD full of samples of the state’s iconic music. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Maxwell George, the deputy editor of the Oxford American, about some of the musicians highlighted in the issue, including The Teen Tones and a band called Lumbee.

Lina María Ferreira Cabeza-Vanegas joins the conversation to talk about her piece for the magazine, which is about the Latinx music scene in Charlotte, the band Chócala, and what it means to be Latinx in a time of such strong anti-immigration rhetoric. Ferreira Cabeza-Vanegas is an assistant professor of creative writing at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Tags

The State of ThingsLatinxNC MusicianMaxwell GeorgeSouthern MusicThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio