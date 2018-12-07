Marcus Anderson Serves Up Jazz With A Side Of Coffee

Marcus Anderson is a fusion jazz artist whose performances include not only playing the saxophone, but also singing and choreography. But Anderson is more than an artist — he is also an entrepreneur. In 2015 he started a coffee line called AND Coffee. And he is in the process of organizing a jazz festival in Asheville for August, 2019 called “Jazz AND Coffee Escape.”

Anderson joins host Frank Stasio for a conversation about the upcoming festival, his work with Prince, and what it means to him to be a musician from North Carolina. Anderson is performing holiday concerts at Beyu Caffe in Durham at both 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 9. He also performs on Saturday, Dec. 8 at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem.