The State of Things

Marcus Anderson Serves Up Jazz With A Side Of Coffee

A jazzy twist on a classic, Marcus Anderson blends music, coffee and entrepreneurship with his brand AND Coffee.
Courtesy of Marcus Anderson
A jazzy twist on a classic, Marcus Anderson blends music, coffee and entrepreneurship with his brand AND Coffee.
Courtesy of Marcus Anderson
A jazzy twist on a classic, Marcus Anderson blends music, coffee and entrepreneurship with his brand AND Coffee.
Courtesy of Marcus Anderson

Marcus Anderson is a fusion jazz artist whose performances include not only playing the saxophone, but also singing and choreography. But Anderson is more than an artist — he is also an entrepreneur. In 2015 he started a coffee line called AND Coffee. And he is in the process of organizing a jazz festival in Asheville for August, 2019 called “Jazz AND Coffee Escape.” 

Anderson joins host Frank Stasio for a conversation about the upcoming festival, his work with Prince, and what it means to him to be a musician from North Carolina. Anderson is performing holiday concerts at Beyu Caffe in Durham at both 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 9. He also performs on Saturday, Dec. 8 at The Ramkat in Winston-Salem.

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
