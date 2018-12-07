Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Election Fraud Concerns Ramp Up In The 9th District

File photo of NC GOP Executive Director Dallas Woodhouse.
Adhiti Bandlamudi
/
WUNC
File photo of NC GOP Chair Dallas Woodhouse, who said he wants the state election board to fully lay out the facts in its investigation of the 9th Congressional District race.

State and federal officials from both parties are calling for a full investigation into election fraud in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District. With only 905 votes deciding the race between Republican Mark Harris and Democrat Dan McCready, and reports of absentee ballot irregularities, the state elections board voted to have an evidentiary hearing later this month. 

The board has already subpoenaed records from the Harris campaign with a focus on a political operative accused of engineering a team to canvass neighborhoods and collect absentee ballots. State law bars this behavior saying only the voter or a close family member may submit a ballot.

Kirk Ross is a legislative reporter for Carolina Public Press and Coastal Review. He is also a correspondent for the Washington Post. He joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his reporting from the residents he spoke to in Bladenboro. WUNC politics reporter Rusty Jacobs joins the conversation to preview the upcoming hearing and what it will take to secure a new election. 

