Celebrating The Activism And Life Of Al McSurely

Al McSurely is a white man who has been fighting white supremacy for almost 60 years. McSurely’s activism began in the early 1960s with groups like the Congress of Racial Equity and the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. He worked alongside civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Stokely Carmichael, and eventually became an attorney who fought on behalf of victims of racial discrimination.

In 2005 he started working with Rev. William Barber and helped to create the Moral Monday Movement. His long legacy of social justice activism is honored in the new film “Al: My Brother.” Host Frank Stasio talks to filmmaker Cash Michaels about documenting the life and legacy of McSurely. Michaels is a journalist who wrote, directed and produced “Al: My Brother.” The film will be screened at the 75th Annual NC NAACP State Convention at the Raleigh Convention Center on Friday, Dec. 7.