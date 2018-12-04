Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Challenges of Educating Migrant Students

More than 4,700 North Carolina students were eligible for migrant education services last year. These are the children of migrant workers who move from state to state as their parents follow seasonal crops. This frequent relocation means these students are often changing schools and even moving from one state to another. 

Reporter Alex Granados looked at how North Carolina educates migrant students as they navigate different school districts, exam schedules and teaching styles. Granados is a senior reporter for Education NC. He shares his reporting with host Frank Stasio and talks about the challenges of educating migrant students.

