A Bad Week For Trump

It has been a bad week for President Donald Trump. Two of his close associates were caught lying as the special counsel’s investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia heats up. Prosecutors for the special counsel say Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort lied repeatedly to federal investigators and breached his plea agreement.

And on Thursday, the president’s former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to making false statements to Congress about the investigation. Plus, Trump’s controversial federal judicial pick for the Eastern District of North Carolina is not likely to get approved. Republican Sen. Tim Scott announced yesterday that he was withdrawing his support, which effectively kills the nomination.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Political Junkie Ken Rudin about the latest in politics, plus Trump’s one win from the week: Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith defeated Democratic challenger Mike Espy in a special runoff election in Mississippi for the U.S. Senate.