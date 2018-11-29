What Will NC’s Photo Voter ID Requirement Look Like?

State legislators are working on an implementation bill for the newly-passed constitutional amendment that requires photo identification to vote. The amendment passed in November’s midterm elections with more than 55 percent of the vote.

Some advocates are concerned that the legislation will be similar to the 2013 voter ID law in the state that federal judges struck down saying it targeted African-Americans with “almost surgical precision.” Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC Politics Reporter Rusty Jacobs about what lawmakers have decided so far.