Playing For Elvis And Other Tales From Producer Tony Brown

Tony Brown is a music industry legend who produced 37 number one singles for George Strait. His legacy is large, but his roots are firmly planted in North Carolina. Brown was raised in Walkertown where his family cherished two things: church and gospel music.

His father toured the country preaching as an evangelist, and the family was often at his side playing music featuring Brown on piano. Brown went on to study the great gospel groups of the time which led him to playing regularly in Elvis Presley's home.

Through his 40 year career, Brown discovered some of the biggest names in country music, he rose to president of MCA Nashville and produced many hits that became country music classics. Brown joins host Frank Stasio to share stories featured in the new book “Elvis, Strait, to Jesus: An Iconic Producer's Journey with Legends of Rock 'n' Roll, Country, and Gospel Music” (Hatchett Book Group/2018). It features photos and memories with the many influencers who helped build his legacy.