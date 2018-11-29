Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Playing For Elvis And Other Tales From Producer Tony Brown

1 of 5
Cover of the book, Elvis, Strait, to Jesus: An Iconic Producer's Journey with Legends of Rock 'n' Roll, Country, and Gospel Music, by Tony Brown.
Rick Caballo - Dead Horse Branding
2 of 5
George Strait
Rick Caballo - Dead Horse Branding
3 of 5
Jimmy Buffet
Rick Caballo - Dead Horse Branding
4 of 5
Steve Earle
Rick Caballo - Dead Horse Branding
5 of 5
William Lee Golden of The Oak Ridge Boys
Rick Caballo - Dead Horse Branding

Tony Brown is a music industry legend who produced 37 number one singles for George Strait. His legacy is large, but his roots are firmly planted in North Carolina. Brown was raised in Walkertown where his family cherished two things: church and gospel music. 

His father toured the country preaching as an evangelist, and the family was often at his side playing music featuring Brown on piano. Brown went on to study the great gospel groups of the time which led him to playing regularly in Elvis Presley's home.

Through his 40 year career, Brown discovered some of the biggest names in country music, he rose to president of MCA Nashville and produced many hits that became country music classics. Brown joins host Frank Stasio to share stories featured in the new book “Elvis, Strait, to Jesus: An Iconic Producer's Journey with Legends of Rock 'n' Roll, Country, and Gospel Music” (Hatchett Book Group/2018). It features photos and memories with the many influencers who helped build his legacy. 

Tags

The State of ThingsTony BrownElvis PresleyCountry MusicGospel MusicThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio