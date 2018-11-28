After Tense Weekend At US-Mexico Border, Asylum-Seekers Make Camp In Tijuana

A group of migrants, mostly from Central America, clashed with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Sunday. Of the thousands of migrants who are seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border, hundreds broke off from the group and attempted to illegally cross into the country. Border protection agents fired tear gas into the crowd, which included children in strollers.

USA Today reporter Alan Gomez joins host Franks Stasio to talk about the politics behind President Trump’s anti-immigrant platform. North Carolina-based photographer Peter Eversoll shares stories from his experience documenting migrants along the caravan route.