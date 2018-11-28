After Tense Weekend At US-Mexico Border, Asylum-Seekers Make Camp In Tijuana
1 of 3
Norma and her daughter Yesica Carolina are getting their day started at a migrant camp in Mexico City. They have come from Copan, Honduras, and she says they are fleeing because her husband was murdered by local gangs.
Courtesy Peter Eversoll
2 of 3
Jaime from Guatemala stands in front of his tent by the Estadio Jesús Martínez 'Palillo' in Mexico City. His wife and two sons are inside the tent. Jaime is worried how his sons would survive the growing violence in his hometown if he were to stay.";
Courtesy Peter Eversoll
3 of 3
Marlon (16) and Jorge (21) met on their way from Tegucigalpa, Honduras and plan on sticking together because there is safety in numbers.
Courtesy Peter Eversoll
A group of migrants, mostly from Central America, clashed with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Sunday. Of the thousands of migrants who are seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border, hundreds broke off from the group and attempted to illegally cross into the country. Border protection agents fired tear gas into the crowd, which included children in strollers.
USA Today reporter Alan Gomez joins host Franks Stasio to talk about the politics behind President Trump’s anti-immigrant platform. North Carolina-based photographer Peter Eversoll shares stories from his experience documenting migrants along the caravan route.