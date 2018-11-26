Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: Movies About Musicians

Actor Joe Mazzello as John Deacon, Rami Malek as Freddy Mercury, Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor and Gwilym Lee as Brian May in the new Queen biopic 'Bohemian Rhapsody.'

Films that draw us into the gritty highs and lows of the music world are having a big cinematic moment. There’s the new head-banging Queen biopic, a film that takes on the rise of Elton John, and yet another reincarnation of “A Star is Born.”

For the next edition of Movies on the Radio, we want to know which movie about musicians resonates most with you? Is it the dark poignancy of “Ray?” The drug and music fueled tour in “Almost Famous?” How about rise and fall of N.W.A. in “Straight Outta Compton?”

We want to hear from you! Email us your favorites at sot@wunc.org or tweet us @state_of_things with #sotmovie. You could be featured in our next installment of Movies on the Radio with movie experts Laura Boyes and Marsha Gordon!
 

The State of Things Movies On The Radio Marsha Gordon Laura Boyes
Laura Pellicer
Frank Stasio
