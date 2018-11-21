Movies on the Radio: Movies About Families
From sappy to silly to downright vile, Hollywood has tried for generations to capture the many facets of the American family. Just in time for Thanksgiving, and for this month’s Movies on the Radio program, we asked our listeners for their favorite movies about families. In their choices, listeners often saw a version of their own family struggles splashed across the silver screen. Host Frank Stasio discusses our listeners’ favorite movies about families, from “Parenthood” to “Star Wars” and lots in between with experts Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film
curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art.
These are some of the films mentioned in today's show:
Parenthood
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgrbuRNc-AQ
How Green Was My Valley
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Om_mAeQ1GWc&t=3s
The Family Fang
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hsNaxBexyBE
The Family Stone
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mhev_TsgOBw&t=2s
Daughters of the Dust
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdMxR2M_ddM
Little Miss Sunshine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvwVkllXT80
The Great Santini
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INCGjFPMKKA
Sounder
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8dn9C-5y10&t=31s
Rebel Without A Cause
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXRgAXU1-T4&t=3s
The Royal Tenenbaums
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Eg6yIwP2vs&t=3s
The Birdcage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxfXR1zSj1k
Soul Food
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OijFtJ5iHzg&t=6s
Cheaper By the Dozen
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aInQHL3ECks
Star Wars
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gvqpFbRKtQ&t=1s
Note: This program originally aired November 23, 2016.