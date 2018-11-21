Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Movies on the Radio: Movies About Families

Movies on the Radio
Keith Weston
/
WUNC

From sappy to silly to downright vile, Hollywood has tried for generations to capture the many facets of the American family. Just in time for Thanksgiving, and for this month’s Movies on the Radio program, we asked our listeners for their favorite movies about families. In their choices, listeners often saw a version of their own family struggles splashed across the silver screen. Host Frank Stasio discusses our listeners’ favorite movies about families, from “Parenthood” to “Star Wars” and lots in between with experts Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film

curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art. 

These are some of the films mentioned in today's show: 

Parenthood

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RgrbuRNc-AQ

How Green Was My Valley

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Om_mAeQ1GWc&t=3s

The Family Fang

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hsNaxBexyBE

The Family Stone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mhev_TsgOBw&t=2s

Daughters of the Dust

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdMxR2M_ddM

Little Miss Sunshine

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wvwVkllXT80

The Great Santini

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INCGjFPMKKA

Sounder

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8dn9C-5y10&t=31s

Rebel Without A Cause

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wXRgAXU1-T4&t=3s

The Royal Tenenbaums

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Eg6yIwP2vs&t=3s

The Birdcage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxfXR1zSj1k

Soul Food

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OijFtJ5iHzg&t=6s

Cheaper By the Dozen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aInQHL3ECks

Star Wars

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9gvqpFbRKtQ&t=1s

Note: This program originally aired November 23, 2016.

The State of ThingsMovies On The Radiomovies about familiesLaura BoyesMarsha GordonThe State of Things
Frank Stasio
