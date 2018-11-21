Movies on the Radio: Movies About Families

From sappy to silly to downright vile, Hollywood has tried for generations to capture the many facets of the American family. Just in time for Thanksgiving, and for this month’s Movies on the Radio program, we asked our listeners for their favorite movies about families. In their choices, listeners often saw a version of their own family struggles splashed across the silver screen. Host Frank Stasio discusses our listeners’ favorite movies about families, from “Parenthood” to “Star Wars” and lots in between with experts Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film

curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art.

These are some of the films mentioned in today's show:

Parenthood

How Green Was My Valley

The Family Fang

The Family Stone

Daughters of the Dust

Little Miss Sunshine

The Great Santini

Sounder

Rebel Without A Cause

The Royal Tenenbaums

The Birdcage

Soul Food

Cheaper By the Dozen

Star Wars

Note: This program originally aired November 23, 2016.