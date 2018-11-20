Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Oldest Boys Choir In North Carolina

The Burlington Boys Choir is celebrating its 60th anniversary next year. The choir features boys between the ages of 8 and 15 from Alamance County and is the oldest organization of its kind in North Carolina. The choir began rehearsals in the late 1950s under the direction of Eva Wiseman, a music education supervisor in the Burlington County Public School system. In the last six decades, the choir has visited the White House four times and performed on three different continents. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to current Burlington Boys Choir director Bill Allred about the history of the choir and the impact it has made on the community. Choir members Sam McDonald, Max McDonald, and Karsten Palmer join the conversation to share their experiences in the group. Sam and Max are in eighth grade at Woodlawn Middle School in Mebane, and Karsten is in seventh grade at Blessed Sacrament School in Burlington.

A selection of the members of the Burlington Boys Choir will perform live at the Triad Stage’s Upstage Cabaret in downtown Greensboro, with André Lash accompanying them on the keyboard. The Burlington Boys Choir will perform on Friday, Dec. 7 at the Macedonia Lutheran Church in Burlington and on Friday, Dec.14 in downtown Burlington. You can find out more about their upcoming performances here

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio