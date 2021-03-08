-
The Burlington Boys Choir is celebrating its 60th anniversary next year. The choir features boys between the ages of 8 and 15 from Alamance County and is…
-
The Burlington Boys Choir is celebrating its 60th anniversary next year. The choir features boys between the ages of 8 and 15 from Alamance County and is…
-
Duke University has reopened the iconic chapel at the center of its Durham campus after a $19 million renovation.Crews have been working for a year to…
-
Duke University has reopened the iconic chapel at the center of its Durham campus after a $19 million renovation.Crews have been working for a year to…