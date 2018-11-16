Bringing The World Home To You

New Compounds Found In Blood Of Those Near Cape Fear River

Cape Fear River at Raven Rock State Park NC
Keith Weston
/
WUNC

Blood tests of New Hanover County residents showed no GenX, but they did reveal several newly-identified perfluorinated compounds. On Tuesday officials held a public meeting in New Hanover County to explain the test results.

Researchers from North Carolina State University, who oversee these tests, said the new compounds have not been found in similar blood tests done in other parts of the state and country. Host Frank Stasio talks to WHQR reporter Vince Winkel about these test results.

Winkel also discusses new draft guidelines for GenX and similar compounds from the Environmental Protection Agency.

GenX, Cape Fear River, Cape Fear Public Utility Authority, Vince Winkel, perfluorinated compounds, Environmental Protection Agency
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
