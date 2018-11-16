New Compounds Found In Blood Of Those Near Cape Fear River

Blood tests of New Hanover County residents showed no GenX, but they did reveal several newly-identified perfluorinated compounds. On Tuesday officials held a public meeting in New Hanover County to explain the test results.

Researchers from North Carolina State University, who oversee these tests, said the new compounds have not been found in similar blood tests done in other parts of the state and country. Host Frank Stasio talks to WHQR reporter Vince Winkel about these test results.

Winkel also discusses new draft guidelines for GenX and similar compounds from the Environmental Protection Agency.