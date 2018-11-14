How does a documentary change when the director becomes the subject? Filmmaker Daphne McWilliams explored this in her directorial debut “In A Perfect World.” The documentary features interviews with eight men who were raised by single mothers and includes McWilliams’ own story.

She weaves in home video footage and interviews with her son Chase, whom she is raising as a single mother. McWilliams started working in documentary film after she produced Spike Lee’s documentary “4 Little Girls.”

Host Frank Stasio talks to McWilliams about how she got into documentary film and what it was like to make a film that features her own personal story. McWilliams is a 2019 Susan Tifft Fellow at the Center for Documentary Studies at Duke University. She will speak at the Center for Documentary Studies in Durham on Wednesday, Nov. 14. The reception starts at 5 p.m. and her talk “Crossing The Fourth Wall: When The Filmmaker Becomes The Subject” begins at 6 p.m.