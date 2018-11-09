Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Celebrating 10 Years Of The Pinhook In Durham

1 of 5
Owner Kym Register in front of The Pinhook.
Courtesy of Kym Register
2 of 5
Jesse Boutchyard, right, with other members of Severed Fingers.
Courtesy of Jesse Boutchyard
3 of 5
Kym Register
Courtesy of Kym Register
4 of 5
The logo for Severed Fingers.
Courtesy of Jesse Boutchyard
5 of 5
Kym Register behind the bar at The Pinhook.
Courtesy of Kym Register

The Pinhook in Durham has won local awards for being the best gay bar in the Triangle, but it is not actually a gay bar. The music venue and bar is an inclusive space that prides itself on belonging to the community — and not just the LGBTQ community.

The Pinhook has been part of the downtown Durham landscape for 10 years, and the venue is celebrating with a week’s worth of donation-based shows that include free giveaways.

Owner Kym Register and longtime employee Jesse Boutchyard share the history of the Pinhook with host Frank Stasio. They also perform live music in studio. Register is working on a solo album, and Boutchyard is the singer and rhythm guitar player for Severed Fingers.

Register is performing at the Pinhook in Durham on Sunday, Nov. 18 and Boutchyard is performing with Severed Fingers there on Saturday, Nov. 17.

Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
