Celebrating 10 Years Of The Pinhook In Durham

The Pinhook in Durham has won local awards for being the best gay bar in the Triangle, but it is not actually a gay bar. The music venue and bar is an inclusive space that prides itself on belonging to the community — and not just the LGBTQ community.

The Pinhook has been part of the downtown Durham landscape for 10 years, and the venue is celebrating with a week’s worth of donation-based shows that include free giveaways.

Owner Kym Register and longtime employee Jesse Boutchyard share the history of the Pinhook with host Frank Stasio. They also perform live music in studio. Register is working on a solo album, and Boutchyard is the singer and rhythm guitar player for Severed Fingers.

Register is performing at the Pinhook in Durham on Sunday, Nov. 18 and Boutchyard is performing with Severed Fingers there on Saturday, Nov. 17.