Cherokee County Detention Center Accused Of Inmate Abuse

Former guards from the Cherokee County Detention Center alleged a pattern of inmate abuse and improper conduct in a recent investigative report from Carolina Public Press.

In May, two guards were fired after an altercation with an inmate. In July, an inmate was arrested and hours later collapsed and later died. Former employees described an environment in which they were encouraged to use force and even coerce inmates into fighting. Following the reporting, jail administrator Capt. Mark Patterson resigned and Sheriff Derrick Palmer said he intends to make administrative changes. The inmate death is currently under investigation by the SBI. Host Frank Stasio talks with Carolina Public Press Managing Editor Frank Taylor to share the research behind the new reporting. They are also joined by investigative journalist Kate Martin who reported on Capt. Patterson’s resignation.