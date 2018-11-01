Race For NC’s 13th Congressional District Heats Up

Republican incumbent Tedd Budd and Democratic challenger Kathy Manning are in a tight and heated race to represent North Carolina's 13th Congressional District. Budd won in 2016 with no prior political experience, and Manning is in the same position this year. Budd owns a gun store and shooting range in Advance, North Carolina, while Manning has spent her career in law and philanthropy.

The race is drawing significant outside attention and money. According to OpenSecrets, a project of the nonpartisan Center for Responsive Politics, more than $3.5M in outside spending has poured into the race.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with WUNC Greensboro Reporter Naomi Prioleau about her interviews with the two candidates and what analysts are saying about the race.

