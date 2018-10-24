Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

White Women’s Role In White Supremacy

charlotte_bussing.jpg
Courtesy of Elizabeth Gillispie McRae
/
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Public Library
Student activists at an anti-bussing protest in Charlotte in 1970.

The story of white supremacy in the United States is littered with the names of famous, white men who wielded power over influential institutions. But scholar Elizabeth Gillespie McRae argues that focusing solely on the dramatic acts of figures like George Wallace or David Duke obscures an important part of the narrative of white supremacy: the role of white women. 

Image cover of Mothers of Massive Resistance
Credit Courtesy of Elizabeth Gillespie McRae
/
Courtesy of Elizabeth Gillespie McRae
White women had an important but overlooked role in maintaining systems of oppression and segregation, argues author Elizabeth Gillespie McRae.

In her new book “Mothers of Massive Resistance: White Women and the Politics of White Supremacy,” McRae details how from the 1920s to the 1970s, white women have sustained white supremacist politics through their roles in schools, homes, hospitals, the press, and political discourse. White women were the forces behind designing educational curriculum and upholding social and political institutions that reinforced white supremacy in communities around the country.

Host Frank Stasio talks with McRae about her research and the political dangers of thinking that all women vote and act alike. McRae, an associate professor of history at Western Carolina University, will talk about her work at the Chapel Hill Public Library Wednesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. The event is organized by the Center for the Study of the American South at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsElizabeth Gillespie McRaeAmerican HistoryThe State of Thingswhite supremacyWestern Carolina UniversityCenter for the Study of the American South
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio