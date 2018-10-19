In One Wartime Moment, A Family Is Forever Changed

In occupied France, one sister travels to Paris to audition for a spot at a conservatory, while two others stay behind at the family home in Normandy. The D-Day invasion that leaves one of them dead and the others traumatized in their various ways shapes the entire family for multiple generations and across two continents.

The tale unfolds in Abigail DeWitt’s new novel, “News of Our Loved Ones” (Harper Collins/2018). The book uses shifting perspectives to bring the reader into the minds and personal thoughts of the characters involved, weaving an intimate, civilian and female-focused view of World War II.

Host Frank Stasio talks with author Abigail DeWitt about the novel, and how it mirrors her own family’s history. Abigail Dewitt reads from her book at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., and at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill on Nov. 6.



