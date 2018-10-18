Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Can Well-Behaved Women Make History?

a headshot of Therese Anne Fowler

Many North Carolinians have witnessed firsthand the wealth and grandeur of the Vanderbilt family at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville. And while the stories of Cornelius, and other Vanderbilt men are well known and documented, less is known about the Vanderbilt women.

In her new book, “A Well-Behaved Woman: A Novel of the Vanderbilts” (St. Martins Press/2018), New York Times bestselling author Therese Anne Fowler explores the life and legacy of Alva Smith, a southern-born socialite who married into the Vanderbilt family. Fowler credits Alva with rebranding the family name from nouveau riche to a family accepted by high society New Yorkers. Fowler joins host Frank Stasio to discuss her historical novel, and the connection between Alva Smith and other contemporary women like Hillary Clinton who she feels are misrepresented in history. Fowler will be the featured guest at a fundraising event for the Durham Literacy Center Thursday, Oct 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Rubenstein Library on the Duke University campus. She will also be at the Reading Between The Wines benefit in Goldsboro on Saturday, Oct. 20 and at the University of North Carolina Asheville on Tuesday, Oct.30.

Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
