The State of Things

The Eclectic Sound Of Natural Born Leaders

The band Natural Born Leaders
Courtesy of Natural Born Leaders
/

The band Natural Born Leaders describes its sound as “the Fugees meets Black Sabbath.” The Asheville-based group is comprised of five members whose musical styles and influences range from metal and hard rock to hip-hop and folk.

And their diverse portfolio of music is garnering some attention — this year Natural Born Leaders was featured in the NPR Tiny Desk Concert competition. The Natural Born Leaders join host Frank Stasio for live performance and conversation about their songwriting process, the Asheville music scene, and the video that got them noticed by NPR.

The group is lead singer and rhythm guitar player Mike Martinez; bass player James Eddington, saxophonist Ben Survant, drummer Kevin Murtha, and lead guitarist Rex Shaffer. The Natural Born Leaders will be at The Cave in Chapel Hill on Nov. 2.
 

