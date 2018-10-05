Bringing The World Home To You

The Political Junkie: Kavanaugh Chaos, Victim Shaming and Trump Family Secrets

Millions of Americans were glued to their screens last Thursday when Dr. Christine Blasey Ford told her story of sexual assault to the Senate Judiciary Committee and an angry Brett Kavanaugh defended his name against the allegations. A similar battle played out more than two decades ago during the Clarence Thomas confirmation hearings.

The Political Junkie Ken Rudin provides some historical context and comparison. Rudin also tackles the New York Times’ deep dive into the Trump family’s finances and the revealing expose that refutes President Donald Trump’s claim of being a self-made man. The Political Junkie and Frank Stasio take on the biggest stories of the week.

 

Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
