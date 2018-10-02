Bringing The World Home To You

A Look At The North Carolina Special Session And NC Midterm Races

North Carolina legislative building
Wikimedia Commons
/

State lawmakers hold a special session Tuesday to discuss the response to Hurricane Florence. Legislators will decide how much money to appropriate for disaster relief while citizens and state agencies are still trying to tally up the damages.

Analytics company CoreLogic estimates the cost of Hurricane Florence and its aftermath to be between $19 billion and $28.5 billion.

Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the political atmosphere as legislators head into the special session. Tiberii also shares an update on federal and state races in North Carolina as the November midterm elections inch closer.

State PoliticsNorth CarolinaHurricane FlorenceLawmakers
