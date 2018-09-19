Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Film That Almost Reshaped Hollywood

a graphic of a film projector with film behind it
Creative Commons
/

In the mid-70s the president of Delta Sigma Theta sorority came up with a novel idea that could have changed the way Hollywood did business.

Tired of the representation of African-American women in blaxploitation films, Lillian Benbow set out to tell a more empowering story. The goal was to sell a ticket to each of the women in her sorority which had thousand of members nationwide. The movie’s initial budget was based on the price of a movie ticket multiplied by the number of members in the sorority. If anyone else attended the movie, like a date or friends, it would be pure profit for the women. “Countdown at Kusini” was released and the results are debated in the new documentary “The Kusini Concept: The Pride and the Sabotage.” Both films will be screened and discussed at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center’s Diaspora Festival of Black and Independent Film. Filmmaker S. Torriano Berry joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his documentary “The Kusini Concept: The Pride and the Sabotage” and why he says “Countdown at Kusini” is one of the most influential black films. He is joined by Joseph Jordan, director of the Sonja Haynes Stone Center for Black Culture and History at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. The Diaspora Festival of Black and Independent Film kicks off Sunday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. at the Varsity Theater in Chapel Hill.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio