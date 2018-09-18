Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Florence Continues To Flood North Carolina Communities

DnT0z85XsAAY0Ns.jpg
Lisa Philip
/
WUNC
Vicki and her daughter Madison evacuated their home in Tar Heel, NC and have been staying in a Super 8 in Fayetteville. They are seen here, stopping to check out the flooded Cape Fear River, which has recently become a sort of spectator sport.

Though Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, its floodwaters continue to wreak havoc on North Carolina communities. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC daily news producer Will Michaels about the flooding and damage seen around the state in the last 24 hours and the ongoing effects on communities including Wilmington and Fayetteville. The Cape Fear River is expected to crest tomorrow at over 61 feet, and several other rivers are expected to remain at various flood stages into next week.

He also speaks with WUNC education reporter Lisa Philip, who was in Fayetteville and spoke with residents who decided not to evacuate despite warnings that the Cape Fear River has yet to reach its crest. It is predicted to do so in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsHurricane FlorenceHurricane DamageFlash FloodingTropical Storm
Stay Connected
Jennifer Brookland
Jennifer Brookland is the American Homefront Project Veterans Reporting Fellow. She covers stories about the military and veterans as well as issues affecting the people and places of North Carolina.
See stories by Jennifer Brookland
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories