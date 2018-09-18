Florence Continues To Flood North Carolina Communities

Though Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, its floodwaters continue to wreak havoc on North Carolina communities.

Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC daily news producer Will Michaels about the flooding and damage seen around the state in the last 24 hours and the ongoing effects on communities including Wilmington and Fayetteville. The Cape Fear River is expected to crest tomorrow at over 61 feet, and several other rivers are expected to remain at various flood stages into next week.

He also speaks with WUNC education reporter Lisa Philip, who was in Fayetteville and spoke with residents who decided not to evacuate despite warnings that the Cape Fear River has yet to reach its crest. It is predicted to do so in the early hours of Wednesday morning.