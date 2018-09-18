Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A New NC Mystery Novel Stars An Impulsive Journalist In A Dark But Familiar Hillsborough

Courtesy of J.G. Hetherton
Crooked Lane Books

Laura Chambers did not want to come back to Hillsborough. But after the impulsive investigative journalist is fired from her job at the Boston Globe, she is forced to stumble home and take a gig at a small, hometown paper. After a missing girl turns up dead, Laura sees it as an opportunity to get back on the front page.

Laura Chambers and this dark, mystery-laden version of Hillsborough stem from the imagination of Durham-based writer J.G. Hetherton. “Last Girl Gone: A Laura Chambers Mystery” (Crooked Lane Books/2018) is the first installment of a mystery series. Frank Stasio speaks with Hetherton about the inspiration he found in the little Orange County town and about his foray into mystery writing. 

