Coastal North Carolinians Prepare For Hurricane Florence

Many North Carolina residents are evacuating coastal areas while others are preparing emergency stores to get them through what the Federal Emergency Management Agency is predicting will be the strongest storm to hit the state in decades.

The University of North Carolina's Institute of Marine Sciences director Rick Leuttich estimates storm surges reaching 10 to 12 feet on the North Carolina coast. Governor Cooper has ordered a mandatory evacuation of North Carolina’s barrier islands, including the Outer Banks.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Wilmington partner station WHQR reporter Vince Winkel for his latest report from the coast.