Coastal North Carolinians Prepare For Hurricane Florence

Frank Weaver, left, and Tony Weaver remove chair from the third story of a home, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Swansboro, N.C., as they prepare for Hurricane Florence.
Tom Copeland
Emmett West pulls his boat from a nearby marina to secure it at his home ahead Hurricane Florence in Morehead City, N.C., Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.
David Goldman

Many North Carolina residents are evacuating coastal areas while others are preparing emergency stores to get them through what the Federal Emergency Management Agency is predicting will be the strongest storm to hit the state in decades. 

The University of North Carolina's Institute of Marine Sciences director Rick Leuttich estimates storm surges reaching 10 to 12 feet on the North Carolina coast. Governor Cooper has ordered a mandatory evacuation of North Carolina’s barrier islands, including the Outer Banks.

Host Frank Stasio speaks with Wilmington partner station WHQR reporter Vince Winkel for his latest report from the coast. 

Laura Pellicer
Laura Pellicer is a digital producer with WUNC’s small but intrepid digital news team.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
