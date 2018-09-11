Greensboro Tries To Curb Contaminants In Its Water

A team of researchers from universities across the state will begin testing air and municipal water samples throughout North Carolina this month in search of potentially-toxic compounds.

They are aiming to measure the amount of perfluorinated compounds, chemicals like GenX, that have been used for decades to create commercial products like water-repellent clothing and nonstick cookware. GenX has been detected in the Cape Fear River, and chemicals similar to GenX were also found in Greensboro’s water supply earlier this summer.

Host Frank Stasio talks to WFDD education and environment reporter Keri Brown about Greensboro’s efforts to reduce chemicals found in their water supply. Brown also shares her reporting on potential contaminants in Guilford County schools.



