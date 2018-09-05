A New Way To Approach Health Care And Worker Health

Healthcare reform has been a hotly-debated topic for decades. The United States spends about twice as much on healthcare than any other wealthy country in the world, but American health outcomes are worse.

Dr. Nortin Hadler and Stephen Carter have released a pamphlet called “Promoting Worker Health: A New Approach To Employee Benefits For The Twenty-First Century” (UNC Press/2018). It lays out a new way to administer health care, which combines insurance for illness, injury, disability and death.

Dr. Hadler is an emeritus professor of medicine and microbiology and immunology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He joins host Frank Stasio to explain the “universal workers’ compensation model” and why he thinks it is a better way to approach healthcare.