The State of Things

New Novel Explores A Bleak Version Of America’s Future

A map of the U.S. from Jacqui Castle's new novel, 'The Seclusion.'
Jacqui Castle
/
Inkshares

What if the United States built walls along its borders with Mexico and Canada? That is the premise of a new, young adult dystopian novel that imagines what an isolationist United States would look like in the year 2090. 

Western North Carolina-based freelance writer and journalist Jacqui Castle was looking for a way to get start writing fiction, so she turned to current events for inspiration. Donald Trump’s promise to build a wall became Castle’s jumping-off point for her book “The Seclusion” (Inkshares/2018).

The novel centers on two scientists who discover hidden contraband literature that makes them question what the government says about its history and outsiders. Host Frank Stasio talks to Castle about her transition from journalism to fiction. Castle will be at Malaprop’s Bookstore and Cafe in Asheville on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsWestern North CarolinaAuthorNC AuthorsYoung Adult FictionYoung Adult Novel
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
