The State of Things

From Fear To Fame: The Tale Of Martha Kelly

When Martha Kelly was 18, she knew comedy was her career of choice. Paralyzed by fear, Kelly took what appeared to be an easier road and enrolled in college.

This road eventually lead her right back to her burning desire to make people laugh. In 2016, Kelly gained national attention for the breakout role of Martha Brooks on the FX comedy series “Baskets,” co-starring Zach Galifianakis and Louie Anderson. Kelly joins host Frank Stasio to talk about her “No Refunds” comedy tour, and bucking the Hollywood system to find fame. Kelly performs in Friday, Aug. 31 at Sly Grog Lounge in Asheville; Saturday, Sept. 1 at The Factory Comedy Room at Hyde Brewing/Suffolk Punch in Charlotte; and Sunday, Sept. 2 at Motorco Music Hall in Durham.

 

From the FX series "Baskets":

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RV4ce6E8Dsk

 

Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
