A Little Bit Country And A Little Bit Rock ‘n’ Roll: Ladies Gun Club

Sally Jaye and Sarah Roberts are Ladies Gun Club, an eclectic Americana duo that graces psychedelic rock just as effortlessly as it hits soulful notes of Southern folk.

They call it psychedelic-hillbilly-rock, but the singer-songwriter duo Ladies Gun Club also embraces the term Americana.

Raleigh-born Sarah Roberts and her musical partner Sally Jaye play music that integrates Southern sensibilities with the sounds of other artists they admire, ranging from Joni Mitchell and The Temptations to The Cure and Violent Femmes.

The duo join host Frank Stasio for in-studio performance and a conversation about music, motherhood and their first full-length album “Take My Love Away.” Ladies Gun Club perform at Motorco Music Hall in Durham on Sunday, Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. 

