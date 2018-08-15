The Blind Spot In North Carolina’s Cyberstalking Law

A North Carolina woman was stalked and harassed on social media for months, and police said they could not do anything to help her.

While the state does have laws prohibiting cyberstalking, they are vague and open to an interpretation that potentially does not protect against stalking on social media. NC Insider reporter Lauren Horsch talks to host Frank Stasio about how one woman’s story illuminated the shortcomings of North Carolina’s laws and what lawmakers are doing about it.