NC Congressional Races To Watch
Some U.S. House races that were once considered reliably Republican are becoming more competitive, and three of these districts are in North Carolina.
The Cook Political Report, a non-partisan newsletter, changed the race for the 9th Congressional District in North Carolina from leaning Republican to a tossup. And independents’ dislike for President Donald Trump could affect another House race.
Host Frank Stasio gets an update on Congressional races from WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii. Tiberii takes a look at the candidates and demographics of three districts in North Carolina: the 2nd, the 9th, and the 13th.