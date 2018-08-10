The Political Junkie: The Primary Election, Pink Wave And The Impact Of The Manafort Trial

Republicans declared victory in the Ohio special election even though thousands of provisional ballots have yet to be counted. What do the results mean for the November elections? Though these tight races may signal a blue wave, there’s also a pink wave with women breaking a record for the number of gubernatorial primary wins.

The Paul Manafort trial continues to play out like a daytime soap opera with his former business partner, Rick Gates, admitting to everything from secret overseas bank accounts to adultery. It makes for great headlines, but what impact will it really have on President Donald Trump?

Republican New York Congressman Chris Collins is being accused of insider trading and now Federal Election Commission records show he use campaign funds to pay for the lawyers representing him in the case.

The Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins host Frank Stasio for this week’s biggest political developments.