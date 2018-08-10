Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Political Junkie: The Primary Election, Pink Wave And The Impact Of The Manafort Trial

AP_18219631487226.jpg
Dana Verkouteren
/
AP Photo
Rick Gates, right, testifying during questioning by prosecutor Greg Andres, standing at left, as former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, far left, sits with his lawyer Kevin Downing as Manafort's trial continues at federal court in Alexandria, Va.

Republicans declared victory in the Ohio special election even though thousands of provisional ballots have yet to be counted. What do the results mean for the November elections? Though these tight races may signal a blue wave, there’s also a pink wave with women breaking a record for the number of gubernatorial primary wins.

The Paul Manafort trial continues to play out like a daytime soap opera with his former business partner, Rick Gates, admitting to everything from secret overseas bank accounts to adultery. It makes for great headlines, but what impact will it really have on President Donald Trump?

Republican New York Congressman Chris Collins is being accused of insider trading and now Federal Election Commission records show he use campaign funds to pay for the lawyers representing him in the case.

The Political Junkie Ken Rudin joins host Frank Stasio for this week’s biggest political developments. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsPolitical JunkieKen RudinPaul ManafortRick GatesDonald TrumpChris Collins
Stay Connected
Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
See stories by Dana Terry
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories