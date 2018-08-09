Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Atlantic Coast Pipeline Hits New Roadblock

Image of pipeline path
U.S. Energy Information Administration
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Federal judges rejected two key permits Monday in a move that may impede construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, a 600-mile project to transport natural gas from West Virginia to North Carolina by way of Virginia. 

Dominion Energy said it can address the court’s concerns without causing unnecessary delay to the project, while environmentalists are calling on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to halt construction altogether.

How do these legal decisions complicate the pipeline’s construction and how are community stakeholders responding? Host Frank Stasio talks with Elizabeth Ouzts, a reporter for the Southeast Energy News, and Ryan Emanuel, professor of forestry and environmental resources at North Carolina State University and member of the Lumbee Tribe.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsAtlantic Coast PipelineDominion EnergyFederal Energy Regulatory CommissionElizabeth OuztsRyan EmmanuelLumbee Tribe
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Related Stories