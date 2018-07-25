Amendment Titles On The Line As Lawmakers Reconvene

Lawmakers returned to Raleigh this week for a special session to determine the titles for six proposed constitutional amendments. The amendments will be put to voters this November and include controversial items like a voter ID measure and a push to limit the governor’s appointment powers.

A special three-member commission is charged with writing the titles for amendments, however, GOP leaders have expressed concern of outside pressure that might influence the commission’s process. Democrats argue that Republicans want to hide the true meaning of the amendments.

Guest host Anita Rao talks with Rusty Jacobs, WUNC politics reporter, about the latest from the General Assembly and what voters can expect on the ballot this fall.