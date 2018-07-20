Bringing The World Home To You

Peter Lamb And The Wolves Showcase 'Some Of NC's Best' On Album

For their latest album, "Carolina Tiger Milk," Triangle-based jazz group Peter Lamb and the Wolves invited some of North Carolina's most prominent musicians.

The band's guest  lineup includes vocalist Django Haskins of The Old Ceremony, saxophonist Maceo Parker and members of the Mint Julep Jazz Band.  

Host Frank Stasio talks with Lamb about the inspiration for the band's new album and Lamb's experience playing jazz across the country. The band also performs live in the studio with Peter Lamb on tenor saxophone, Mark Wells on the keyboard and vocals, Pete Kimosh on upright bass, Stephen Coffman on drums and Paul Rogers on trumpet. Peter Lamb Quartet performs performs every first and third Wednsday at Humble Pie Restaurant at 317 S Harrington St. in Downtown Raleigh.  

Note: This program originally aired on November 4, 2016.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
