The State of Things

How A Barbershop Brought The Cary Community Closer

1 of 4
What Headliners Barbershop in Cary looks like during these community conversations.
Tru Pettigrew
2 of 4
Another scene during the barbershop rap sessions taking place at Headliners.
Tru Pettigrew
3 of 4
Tru Pettigrew and Chief Tony Godwin in the center, surrounded by other police officers and members of the community.
Tru Pettigrew
4 of 4
Another view of the barbershop rap sessions in Headliners Barbershop.
Tru Pettigrew

After Michael Brown, an unarmed black teenager, was killed by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, a national conversation started about law enforcement and communities of color. That conversation was also happening in Cary, North Carolina, at Headliners Barbershop, where the clientele is majority African-American.

Tru Pettigrew was one of those clients. He had a two-year-old son at home and was concerned about what it would be like for him to be a black boy growing up in the United States. He was so worried, he went down to the Cary Police Department to talk to someone. At the same time, leaders within the Cary Police Department were already talking about how they had not done enough to build relationships with the African-American community.

Guest host Anita Rao talks to Cary Police Chief Tony Godwin and Pettigrew about the work that followed, which is centered on monthly meetings at Headliners. Pettigrew is the Founder and CEO of Tru Access, a consultancy organization dedicated to community bridge building. Cary resident Ernest Joseph, known as E.J., also joins the conversation to share his experiences as a participant in these barbershop talks.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsCary Police DepartmentTru PettigrewErnest JosephChief Tony GodwinHeadliners Barbershop
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
See stories by Amanda Magnus
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao