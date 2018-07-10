Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Trump Administration Will Not Reunite Immigrant Families Before First Court-Appointed Deadline

Sirley Silveira Paixao, an immigrant from Brazil seeking asylum, looks at her 10-years-old son Diego Magalhaes, after Diego was released from immigration detention Thursday, July 5, 2018, in Chicago.

In late June, a federal judge ordered the Trump administration to halt most family separations at the border and to reunify all families that had been separated. U.S. District Court Judge Dana Sabraw told the government to have all families back together by July 26 and to reunify children under the age of five with their parents by July 10.

The Justice Department asked for deadline clarifications and whether it can be excused from them. Judge Sabraw declined to ease the deadlines and urged the government to streamline processes where it can. On Monday he said he is encouraged by the government’s progress and is optimistic, despite the fact that not all children will be reunited by the deadline. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that as many as 3,000 children are still separated from their parents.

Guest host Anita Rao talks to Franco Ordoñez about how the U.S. government plans to reunify these families, and how it is going so far. Ordoñez is a White House correspondent who covers immigration and foreign affairs for McClatchy Newspapers.

