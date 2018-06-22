Bringing The World Home To You

More Than 100,000 Fish Die Off In Massive White Lake Fish Kill

There is plenty of debate over whether an algae bloom, or chemicals, or a combination of the two led to the devastating fish kill on White Lake in Bladen County, NC. What is clear, is more than 100,000 fish of various species, including hearty largemouth bass, floated up to the surface and washed ashore starting in May.

According to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, the Town of White Lake may have made the problem worse by applying alum to restore their popular crystal clear lake from an algae bloom. NCDEQ also says the town misled the public when they declared their water safe for swimming. WUNC daily news producer Will Michaels speaks with host Frank Stasio about the fish kill and the environmental conditions that led up to it.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsWhite LakeBladen CountyNorth Carolina Department of Environmental QualityNCDEQWill Michaels
