A Monk Turned Moonshiner: Meet Vann McCoy

Vann McCoy grew up in Mount Airy, North Carolina, and like the fictional town it inspired, some folks who lived there were happy learning what they needed to know to make a living. But from a young age, McCoy was on a search for something different.

As a kid he embarked on a journey to answer life’s biggest questions. He went from studying astrophysics to living in a 12th century monastery in Switzerland where he prayed, chanted, studied, and traveled the world teaching others the art of commerce with compassion. His world travels gained notoriety earning him the nickname “the flying monk.”

But McCoy never forgot his roots — or the time he got busted making moonshine — and eventually landed back in Mount Airy where he distills spirits and continues his philosophy of “seeking the good of others.” As owner and operator of Mayberry Spirits, McCoy creates a unique blend of white whiskey and is known to put on a great show for visitors. McCoy joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his life, commitment to service and making moonshine in Mayberry.

Vann McCoy Teaches Mixology

