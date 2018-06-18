Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

A Monk Turned Moonshiner: Meet Vann McCoy

handcrafted_maybery_spirits-0018_0.jpg
Courtesy of Vann McCoy
/

  Vann McCoy grew up in Mount Airy, North Carolina, and like the fictional town it inspired, some folks who lived there were happy learning what they needed to know to make a living. But from a young age, McCoy was on a search for something different.

 

As a kid he embarked on a journey to answer life’s biggest questions. He went from studying astrophysics to living in a 12th century monastery in Switzerland where he prayed, chanted, studied, and traveled the world teaching others the art of commerce with compassion. His world travels gained notoriety earning him the nickname “the flying monk.”

But McCoy never forgot his roots — or the time he got busted making moonshine — and eventually landed back in Mount Airy where he distills spirits and continues his philosophy of “seeking the good of others.” As owner and operator of Mayberry Spirits, McCoy creates a unique blend of white whiskey and is known to put on a great show for visitors. McCoy joins host Frank Stasio to talk about his life, commitment to service and making moonshine in Mayberry.

Vann McCoy Teaches Mixology

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uKVkv0HfL68&list=PLhth0QcLM0IyUYZINi9B6ELN6zC10FBVz

Dana Terry
Dana is an award-winning producer who began as a personality at Rock 92. Once she started creating content for morning shows, she developed a love for producing. Dana has written and produced for local and syndicated commercial radio for over a decade. WUNC is her debut into public radio and she’s excited to tell deeper, richer stories.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
