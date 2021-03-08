-
Vann McCoy grew up in Mount Airy, North Carolina, and like the fictional town it inspired, some folks who lived there were happy learning what they needed…
Many know Mayberry as the idyllic town that was home to the fictional Andy Griffith show. A new film highlights the characters of the true Mayberry: Mount…
The annual Mayberry Days festival begins today in Mount Airy. The four-day event celebrates Andy Griffith's hometown which was the model for the fictional…
Andy Griffith died in July at his home on Roanoke Island, NC at age 86. Griffith was a native son of North Carolina, who proudly brought a tender vision…
Andy Griffith has died. The legendary TV and film actor passed away this morning at his home in Manteo. He was 86. The Dare County Sheriff's Office…