The State of Things

Why One Historian Argues The Civil War ‘Made America Great’

Hari_Jones.JPG
Courtesy of Hari Jones
/

Historian Hari Jones says there were no losers in the Civil War. Instead the war formed a more perfect union by securing freedom for millions of Americans.

The 13th Amendment to the Constitution abolishes the practice of slavery in the United States and was a direct result of the Civil War. Jones is giving a lecture at Fayetteville State University on Tuesday, June 19 called “How The Civil War Made America Great.” The lecture is on Juneteenth, an American holiday commemorating the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Jones about his lecture and how the Civil War helped to create an infrastructure that supported the modern civil rights movement. Jones is the former assistant director and curator at the African American Civil War Freedom Foundation and Museum in Washington D.C. His presentation will be at the Rudolph Jones Student Center at Fayetteville State University on Tuesday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

Hari JonesAmerican HistoryCivil WarJuneteenth13th AmendmentFayetteville State University
Amanda Magnus
Amanda Magnus grew up in Maryland and went to high school in Baltimore. She became interested in radio after an elective course in the NYU journalism department. She got her start at Sirius XM Satellite Radio, but she knew public radio was for her when she interned at WNYC. She later moved to Madison, where she worked at Wisconsin Public Radio for six years. In her time there, she helped create an afternoon drive news magazine show, called Central Time. She also produced several series, including one on Native American life in Wisconsin. She spends her free time running, hiking, and roller skating. She also loves scary movies.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
