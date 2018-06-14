Why One Historian Argues The Civil War ‘Made America Great’

Historian Hari Jones says there were no losers in the Civil War. Instead the war formed a more perfect union by securing freedom for millions of Americans.

The 13th Amendment to the Constitution abolishes the practice of slavery in the United States and was a direct result of the Civil War. Jones is giving a lecture at Fayetteville State University on Tuesday, June 19 called “How The Civil War Made America Great.” The lecture is on Juneteenth, an American holiday commemorating the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Jones about his lecture and how the Civil War helped to create an infrastructure that supported the modern civil rights movement. Jones is the former assistant director and curator at the African American Civil War Freedom Foundation and Museum in Washington D.C. His presentation will be at the Rudolph Jones Student Center at Fayetteville State University on Tuesday, June 19 at 7 p.m.