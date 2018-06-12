From Floating Homes To Gold Mines, ‘Away Message’ Podcast Tells Lost Stories Of North Carolina

In its first season, the “Away Message” podcast from Our State Magazine focused on remote places in the state. For its newly-released second season, the podcast explores lost or forgotten stories in North Carolina’s history.

From the floating homes on Fontana Lake near the Tennessee border to the gold mines under Charlotte, NC, host Jeremy Markovich travels across the state to find these forgotten stories. Host Frank Stasio talks to Markovich about some of the episodes available this season and what he is working on next for the podcast. Markovich is a senior writer and editor for Our State Magazine.