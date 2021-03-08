-
In its first season, the “Away Message” podcast from Our State Magazine focused on remote places in the state. For its newly-released second season, the…
-
In its first season, the “Away Message” podcast from Our State Magazine focused on remote places in the state. For its newly-released second season, the…
-
Vimala Rajendran grew up in India, and moved to North Carolina in the 1980s with her then-husband. After her marriage dissolved and she became a…
-
North Carolina is one of the fastest-growing states in the country, a popular destination for people looking for a good place to live. But some…
-
Kimani Hall, 23, is an African American man who grew up in Charlotte and Durham, and recently graduated from NC State University. He’s one of the citizen…
-
There's a lot of focus right now on the things that divide Americans – race, class, religion, sexual orientation, and more. Sometimes, intense shared…
-
Courtney Smith is a 27-year-old African American who’s lived most of her life in Durham.She works evenings at Loaf Bakery in downtown Durham with Noah…
-
Over the past generation, North Carolina has been transformed by immigration. A state in which Latinos were once few and far between is now about 10…
-
Police shootings, the Charleston massacre, Black Lives Matter -- some now familiar terms from our national conversation about race and social class.Many…
-
Can stories help to bring a community together? How about radio stories, conceived and made by citizen storytellers?Listen to a preview of Storymakers:…