Both Sides Declare Victory In State Supreme Court Ruling On Education

The North Carolina Supreme Court released a ruling Friday over who is in charge of running the state’s public schools: the State Schools Superintendent or the State Board of Education. After the decision was unveiled, both sides claimed victory.

The N.C. Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s ruling that a 2016 state law was constitutional. The law transferred some of the State Board of Education’s power to the State Schools Superintendent, Republican Mark Johnson. WUNC education policy reporter Liz Schlemmer joins host Frank Stasio to talk about the ruling.