-
A judge this week reversed a settlement between the UNC System and the Sons of Confederate Veterans, making the fate of the mangled Silent Sam statue…
-
When North Carolina voters go to the polls on Super Tuesday, they will be faced with making a preliminary selection on who should be the next…
-
The state superintendent made a $928,000 emergency purchase that stoked the fight with the state board of education over what tool schools should be using…
-
North Carolina's superintendent of public instruction is alleging that more than 70,000 third-grade students have been wrongly promoted since 2014 even…
-
Michelle Burton is a library media coordinator at an elementary school in Durham. On a normal day, she helps teachers and students with computers, manages…
-
Jones County has seen its share of destruction and economic challenges. It was one of the poorest counties in North Carolina, even before Hurricane…
-
At the start of the next school year, North Carolina middle and high school students will have a new tool to report threats to school safety. State…
-
State Superintendent Mark Johnson and the Department of Public Instruction are taking steps to reduce the amount of time North Carolina students spend…
-
The chairman of the State Board of Education is leaving his post. Bill Cobey submitted his resignation to the Department of Public Instruction this…
-
Tension between State Superintendent Mark Johnson and the State Board of Education has not improved since the Supreme Court handed down its ruling in a…